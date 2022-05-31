The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in April returned thousands of historical artifacts belonging to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, including human remains, in response to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990.
The federal law, enacted on Nov. 16, 1990, establishes the ownership of cultural items excavated or discovered on federal or tribal land after Nov. 16, 1990, and requires both federal agencies and museums to provide information about cultural items found to be associated with native tribes. The act further requires the articles must be removed from the corporation's collection and disposed of or appropriately repatriated to their rightful ancestors.
According to a museum spokeswoman, after receiving a NAGPRA claim in October 2021, curatorial staff collaborated with representatives from the Chumash Tribe to inventory requested materials. The artifacts, which included human remains and items found with them in gravesites, were packed in a culturally sensitive manner before being returned.
“The museum has been honored to care for this important cultural heritage for many years and now finds it deeply satisfying that we can transfer custody back to the Chumash community,” museum President and CEO Luke J. Swetland said.
The items held by the museum were excavated in 1922 by then-Anthropology Department head David Banks Rogers and his successor and archaeologist Phil Orr, under the leadership of museum director Ralph Hoffman.
According to museum records, Rogers and Orr conducted extensive research on the Channel Islands and the Santa Barbara coast, documenting the sites of Chumash villages and burial sites. The objects found were excavated and carefully documented before being brought to the museum for further study.
Orr in 1959 also went on to discover remains from the Arlington Springs Man, which consist of three human bones discovered on Santa Rosa Island.
According to records, Orr discovered the bones while excavating nearby, which due to erosion, were visible in a stream bank. These remains have been radiocarbon dated to 13,000 years old, making them the oldest human remains yet to be found in North America.
In the 1960s and 1970s when Americans began to actively protest the archaeological excavation of burial sites, the museum’s practice of excavation without Chumash monitoring came to an end, and no scientific analysis has since been conducted without the express permission of the tribe.
According to the museum, Curator of Anthropology John Johnson has over the past 40 years conducted significant research based on the museum’s collections and dedicated a significant amount of time engaging members of the Chumash Tribe as a way to embolden their knowledge of themselves and their community.
Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, expressed his gratitude for the return of the ancestral items, which will be properly honored, he said.
“These items have come home to our tribe, and it allows us to do the important work of repatriation and reburial," Kahn said. "We continue to have a close working relationship with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and consider it to be a collaborative partner in the community.”