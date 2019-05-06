What are the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors going to talk about at Tuesday's meeting? Here's the agenda

- The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors agendas and staff reports are available online, www.slocounty.ca.gov. Packets are also available at the County Government Center and are also available to view online at multiple SLO county libraries.
- If you wish to speak at the meeting on any board item you are asked to fill out a 'Board Appearance Request Form" and submit it to the Clerk of the Board prior to the start of the meeting. Speakers during public comment will be limited to three minutes.
All items that will be discussed at this Tuesday's meeting of the SLO County Board of Supervisors are available to be viewed in the Supervisor's agenda packet.