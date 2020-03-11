Track and field: Area athletes aim for qualifying standards at Nipomo's CCAA Meet

Teammates and others roared their approval as Paso Robles pole vaulter Clay Wilshusen cleared 15 feet, 1 inch to win at the Central Coast Athletic Association Meet at Nipomo Wednesday.
All 13 CCAA boys and girls teams were at the varsity-only meet, an early chance for athletes to make qualifying standards for various sectional area meets.
The frosh/soph meet version will take place at Nipomo Thursday. Athletes at that meet are eligible to meet the qualifying standards as well, a coach who was at the meet said.
Wilshusen’s pole vault mark was the most impressive at the meet, in which the Paso Robles girls (149.5) and boys (119) both won but several area competitors posted notable early-season qualifying marks.
In the first running event if the day, the Righetti girls 4x100 relay team of Izzy Rojo, Rayann Booker, Naylea Calderon and Reann Booker won in 50.69 seconds, well under the qualifying standard.
“We’re happy with it,” Reann Booker said afterward. “We definitely wanted to run under 51.
“I was proud of the way our girls ran, especially since this was Izzy’s first time running the race.”
Calderon met the qualifying standard in the girls 800 later.
St. Joseph’s boys 4x100 relay team got a big anchor leg from Darien Langley. Langley was in third place, several meters from the lead when he got the handoff, and wound up pulling in front to give the foursome the win in 45.24, just under the qualifying standard of 45.35.
“We just put together this team at the last second, so we’re happy with this win,” said Langley.
The rest of the St. Joseph relay team consisted of Mark Crisp, Vincent Geronimo and Devin Guggia.
Langley and Rayann Booker are two of the top sprinters in the area, and both sprinted to an open event win.
Langley took the boys 100 meters in 11.09. Rayann Booker won the girls 200 in 26.1.
Both were under the qualifying standards. Booker, who was held out of her premier event the 100, has a personal best of just under 25 seconds in the 200, but, “I’m happy with (the 26.1) at this point of the season,” she said.
St. Joseph’s Patrick Heard won the boys triple jump with a best of 42-9, beating the standard by nine inches.
“That’s my best into a headwind,” he said.
“The most important thing for me was hitting my marks on the board,” Heard said. “The wind blew me back some, but my marks were on when I hit the board.”
Arroyo Grande sophomore Daniela Ruelas was a triple winner, and she met the qualifying standard in every event she won, the 100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
“I’m really happy. I ran my personal best in two of those, the 100 (12.73) and 300 hurdles (46.35),” Ruelas said.
Arroyo Grande freshman Taylor Jones, the CCAA and Mountain League cross country champion, won the girls 800 in a solid 2.22.61.
“I was hoping to run under 2:20, but I’m happy with my time and looking forward to next time,” she said.
Arroyo Grande’s Trent Missamore was hoping to run a sub-two minutes 800, and he did, winning in a personal best 1:59.82.
Missamore ran the first lap in 58-plus and, “That was the key for me,” he said. “I was able to maintain,” a strong pace.
Santa Maria’s Luis Díaz turned a solid winning 3,200, a qualifying 10:07.90.
Righetti’s Tatianae Fellimi was a double qualifier in the throws, behind shot put and discus winner Carly Soenksen of Arroyo Grande.