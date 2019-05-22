To float, or not to float? That was the question more than two dozen Nipomo High School students attempted to answer Wednesday afternoon during a test of engineering and innovation, buoyancy and basic aquatic skills.
Lined up at the edge of the school pool, 10 teams of students unveiled the cardboard and duct tape boats they were certain would lead them to victory in the school's annual cardboard boat regatta.
Designed and constructed over a two-week period, the boats each carry two students tasked with completing a lap in the pool without getting wet.
"It's an activity that creates connections," said regatta organizer Monica Anderson, the school's activities director. "This year we have more boats than we've had in a long time, which is kind of nice."
