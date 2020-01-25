Sweeping vistas greet public at Pismo Preserve opening Saturday

Visitors who ascended the trails to the crest of Pismo Preserve when it opened to the public Saturday were greeted with sweeping views, stretching down the coastal dunes as far as Point Sal, out the Santa Maria Valley to Sisquoc, over Pirates Cove to Point San Luis, northward to the Irish Hills and eastward to the Santa Lucia Range.

Hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders who plied the 11 miles of trails through the 900 acres of open space were treated to meadows, grassy slopes, oak woodlands and rocky washes as they explored the property that ranges from Shell Beach to Price Canyon east and above Pismo Beach.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County purchased the property for $12 million in 2014 to prevent its development and preserve it in perpetuity for passive recreation and educational uses, and the organization and numerous volunteers have been working since then to prepare it for Saturday’s unveiling.

The preserve will be open free of charge every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from November to February and 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from March to October. It will be closed overnight to allow wildlife to roam freely without human disturbance.

