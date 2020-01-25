Sweeping vistas greet public at Pismo Preserve opening Saturday

Hikers rest to take in the view of the Pacific Ocean on Saturday as they explored the trails of the Pismo Preserve on opening day.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Oak trees line a trail at the Pismo Preserve, which opened Saturday for the public to hike, mountain bike and ride horseback along the 11 miles of trails in the 900-acre open space above Pismo Beach.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Shell Beach resident John Krueger rides his mountain bike along a trail in the Pismo Preserve on Saturday morning when its 11 miles of trails, providing panoramic views of the coast from atop the ridgeline above Pismo Beach, were opened to the public.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Visitors gather at the entrance to the Pismo Preserve on Saturday when the public was allowed into the 900-acre open space for the firs time since it was purchased in 2014 by the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Pismo Beach is visible through oak trees that dot the trails of the Pismo Preserve, a 900-acre open space that opened Saturday to hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.
Visitors who ascended the trails to the crest of Pismo Preserve when it opened to the public Saturday were greeted with sweeping views, stretching down the coastal dunes as far as Point Sal, out the Santa Maria Valley to Sisquoc, over Pirates Cove to Point San Luis, northward to the Irish Hills and eastward to the Santa Lucia Range.
Hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders who plied the 11 miles of trails through the 900 acres of open space were treated to meadows, grassy slopes, oak woodlands and rocky washes as they explored the property that ranges from Shell Beach to Price Canyon east and above Pismo Beach.
The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County purchased the property for $12 million in 2014 to prevent its development and preserve it in perpetuity for passive recreation and educational uses, and the organization and numerous volunteers have been working since then to prepare it for Saturday’s unveiling.
The preserve will be open free of charge every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from November to February and 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from March to October. It will be closed overnight to allow wildlife to roam freely without human disturbance.
