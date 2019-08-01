South County Advisory Council, a Nipomo-area advisory group for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, has several open area representative seats that can be filled by appointment without the need to run for election, an SCAC spokesman said.
SCAC is a publicly elected group, sanctioned by the Board of Supervisors, whose mission is to provide a forum for citizens to be involved in county government as well as provide education and information about issues affecting unincorporated areas of the county south of the Five Cities area.
The council SCAC meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month in the Nipomo Community Services District meeting room at 148 S. Wilson St. to review planning issues and proposed projects, hear public comments and develop recommendations to the County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission.
Currently, vacancies exist in areas 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7, said Richard Wright, correspondence secretary. A map of the various areas is available at https://scac.ca.gov/map/.
To apply, citizens must live in the area they wish to represent and be at least 18 years of age.
To apply for immediate appointment, citizens may submit a petition signed by 10 eligible voters from their area.
Petitions are available at https://scac.ca.gov/documents/petition_scac.pdf and can be submitted to SCAC Chairman Art Herbon at afherbon@gmail.com or to any current member of the council.
Applications will be voted on by the existing council members at an upcoming meeting.
For more information, visit www.scac.ca.gov or call Herbon at 805-294-3012.