SLO County K-12 schools permitted to reopen after 2 weeks in red tier

All K-12 schools in San Luis Obispo County were given the green light to begin the process of reopening with modifications on Tuesday, after the county met the two-week mark in the state's COVID-19 red tier.

The majority of schools in the county have been closed since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in March. Since then, 13 schools have resumed modified in-person instruction for grades K-6 under the state waiver process, which required both county and state approval.

Now, schools interested in reopening will have to submit a modified reopening plan to the county Public Health Department for approval, and follow all state COVID-19 guidelines upon resuming in-person.

“Local schools are not required to reopen for in-person instruction, but they may choose to reopen if they implement the state’s COVID-19 guidance for schools and school-based programs," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County health officer.

Under these guidelines, schools must allow adequate spacing between individuals in classrooms, transportation and other school facilities, implement cohorts to limit mixing between groups, limit sharing of supplies, regularly test staff for COVID-19, and implement screening procedures for students and staff.