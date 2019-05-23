Pismo Beach Police arrested a Santa Maria man Thursday morning after he allegedly burglarized a Pismo Beach home.
Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, the side door on the garage of a Pismo Beach home was kicked in, a police spokesman said. A short time later, Pismo Beach Police officers contacted 42-year-old Joseph King as a suspicious person, but he was identified and released as no crime had been reported yet.
The homeowner reported the burglary later Wednesday morning and reported it to police, who were able to recover evidence and video recordings from the scene and surrounding area, the spokesman said.
On Thursday morning, Pismo Beach Police investigators located King in the 400 block of North East Avenue in Santa Maria, the spokesman said. King was arrested with the assistance of Santa Maria Police.
King was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
No booking photo was released due to the ongoing investigation, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.