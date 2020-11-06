Santa Barbara County officials express concern about second COVID-19 surge; cases spike in SLO County

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials have expressed concern about a second surge in COVID-19 cases, with the county's case rate showing slow and steady growth over the past month.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said that although the county has been able to lower cases dramatically since August, the upcoming holiday season could cause more people to gather.
"We’re likely on the edge of another surge in the fall and winter months," Hart said at a Friday press conference.
The county's case rate per 100,000 has increased from 4.2 to 4.6 over the last four weeks. However, to move into the orange tier, the county must meet a rate of 3.9 for two consecutive weeks, or approximately 17 cases per day.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, sudden spikes in cases have left public health officials concerned about local control of the spread, as well.
On both Thursday and Friday, the county saw upwards of 70 new cases, marking the highest single-day increases since mid-August.
Of the 74 cases confirmed Thursday and 72 confirmed Friday, nearly half were from the city of San Luis Obispo, with several also confirmed among on-campus Cal Poly students, according to county Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
In a letter to students, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said testing and contact tracing efforts have revealed clusters of cases in certain sorority chapters on campus and within one on-campus housing complex.
To track down further cases, testing has been ramped up among student groups where individuals are engaging in high-risk activities, Armstrong said.
A total of 88 cases have been confirmed among campus residents as of Friday, according to county public health data.
Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases
On Friday, public health officials confirmed an additional 39 COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, along with one death as a result of the illness.
The total number of cases in the county is now 10,128, with 136 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
A total of 131 residents have died in connection with COVID-19. The most recent death confirmed Friday was an individual over the age of 70 with no underlying medical conditions.
They resided in the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, according to county data.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county has decreased slightly since Tuesday, with 12 individuals currently hospitalized, including two in the ICU.
In the city of Santa Maria, 29 out of 4,210 confirmed cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 11 out of 392 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 16 out of 968 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 187 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, five out of 469 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
