Brooks Lee, San Luis Obispo High's standout shortstop, was expected to go in the late first or early second round of this week's Major League Baseball Draft.
When his named wasn't called after the conclusion of the second round, it appeared something was certainly amiss.
That muddled picture has been made clearer.
The details on Lee's draft process were released by Cal Poly, where Lee's father Larry is the head coach, Thursday night.
Brooks Lee had committed to play for his father at Cal Poly in August of 2016 and signed a letter of intent with the school last November.
His draft stock surged in the year after his junior season at SLO High, leading many to think he may forgo college and head straight to the pros.
Larry Lee divulged the details behind his son's draft process via a press release from Eric Burdick, Cal Poly's assistant athletic director for communications.
The biggest detail: The 18-year-old pulled out of the draft last Sunday, the day before it began.
“Brooks pulled his name out of the draft Sunday by notifying all 30 teams that he will play college baseball,” Larry Lee said, according to a press release from Burdick. "The decision was very difficult and emotional for everyone in our family."
Burdick's release says Brooks Lee turned down multiple $3 million offers from major league teams and "will honor his commitment to play baseball for his father."
"I had to make sure that the decision was based on what was best for my son and not my program,” Larry Lee said, according to the school's press release. “I did not want him to make the decision based on making me look good, which was inherent in him. I had to diffuse that.
“We never let money be a determining factor in the decision. The decision was based on the fact that maturing and developing his skills in college was the way to go. It was a win-win situation for all of us.”
Brooks Lee was invited to tryouts with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in the final days leading up to this week's draft, the school said.
“The right Major League teams were involved,” Larry Lee said, according to the school-issued release. “They were talking about taking Brooks late in the first round, somewhere between the mid-20s to low-30s. Because he was a high school player, he had all the leverage."
Apparently teams were willing to do whatever it would take to lure Brooks away from playing for his father and his hometown school.
But no dollar amount could match that.
The family also says that becoming a lasting, serviceable major league player was also of great import in their decision making.
“He was asked by a couple teams if he would sign for a substantial amount. We decided as a family that the goal is to become an impact player at the major league level at some time and play at that level for a long time," Larry Lee said. "It was not about making it to the major leagues as soon as possible.
“It had to be Brooks’ decision,” Larry Lee added. “I wasn’t going to force anything on him. He’s very level-headed and has a good understanding of what he needs to work on, as a player and person. He is a very confident kid and, in three years, wants to be drafted much higher and be even more ready to enter professional baseball."
Brooks was eventually selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 35th round, which Larry Lee called a "courtesy pick."
Two of Larry Lee’s older brothers played professional baseball in the Giants organization. Terry Lee was a first-round pick of the Giants out of San Luis Obispo High School in 1974 while Mike Lee signed a free agent contract with San Francisco in 1973 after finishing his college career at Santa Clara.
Larry Lee can't wait to get his on the field at Cal Poly.
"I can't wait for the day when when I can start yelling at him on the field," he said.
Brooks Lee will become draft eligible again after his junior and/or senior years at Cal Poly or when he turns 21.