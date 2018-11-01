Try 1 month for 99¢
PGE donation
Pictured from left to right, Y board members and staff: Jim Lipcamon, Amity Faes, Jennifer Kreps (staff), Keith Byerly, Lisa Gonzalez, Matthew Bronson, Jahi Edwards, Michael Boyer, Monica Grant (CEO), Dan Farnum, Eric Daniels (PG&E), Kathleen Marcove, Carl Dudley, Ron Yukelson, Cynthia Vizcaino Villa, Valerie Vaz, Kathy Smith (Staff)

 Jami Martin, Contributed

The San Luis Obispo County YMCA received a donation of $5,000 from Pacific Gas and Electric Company to support the Y’s Youth Institute program in Paso Robles this summer.

The Y’s Summer Youth Institute is an intensive program that uses technology as a mechanism for promoting positive youth development and enhancing the academic success of low-income, culturally diverse teens.

PG&E’s gift helped to ensure that no youth was turned away from the YMCA Paso Robles Youth Institute due to inability to pay.

“We’re pleased to support the YMCA and its Summer Youth Institute because they benefit our community in so many ways – not only by providing tremendous opportunities for our young people, but also because the program mirrors PG&E values of education, community partnership and cultural diversity,” said PG&E public affairs representative Eric Daniels.

For more information about the Y and programs offered throughout the year, go to www.sloymca.org or call the Y at 805-543-8235.

