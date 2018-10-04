The San Luis Obispo County Farmers Market Association invites the community to join their 40th anniversary celebration this month. Local farmers and food artisans will celebrate their success in providing produce from local family farms throughout the Central Coast and the San Joaquin Valley for the last four decades.
The celebration will take place Saturday, Oct. 13, during the San Luis Obispo Saturday morning Farmers Market in the World Market/Embassy Suites parking lot from 8 to 10:45 a.m.
The first farmers market in San Luis Obispo began in the parking lot of Young’s Giant Food on Broad Street in July 1978, and has grown into a strong association that manages five different markets in the county.
Only California-grown produce is allowed to be sold at these markets, so consumers know they’re getting farm-to-table freshness with every purchase, all while contributing to the local economy. In addition to the abundance of local produce and food items to choose from, the event will include information booths about nutrition by Cal Poly and local farming by the SLO Department of Agriculture and the Farm Bureau, live music, floral design demonstrations with the Cal Poly Plant Shop and cooking demonstrations by Robin Covey of Novo.
There will also be free raffle tickets for baskets of produce and gift certificates to local restaurants and stores.
The event is paid for, in part, by a community grant from the City of San Luis Obispo.