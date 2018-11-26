The winter high school sports season really kicks off for Santa Ynez teams this week.
On Tuesday, nearly all Pirate teams are in action in non-league contests.
The Santa Ynez girls water polo team is scheduled to play at Oxnard Rio Mesa at 3:15 p.m. today.
The Santa Ynez boys soccer team is scheduled to host Nipomo in a non-league game at 5:30 p.m.
The girls soccer team is at Nipomo at 5:30 p.m.
On the basketball court, the Santa Ynez boys host Nipomo at 6:30 p.m. while the Santa Ynez girls are scheduled to play at Nipomo at the same time.
On Wednesday, the Santa Ynez wrestling team was slated to wrestle in Santa Maria in a quad meet at 6 p.m.
Santa Ynez looking for boys volleyball coach
With the retirement of longtime coach Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a boys volleyball coach.
Those interested in the position, should contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.