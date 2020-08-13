Phillips 66 to close refinery on Nipomo Mesa, phase out associated pipelines

Phillips 66 will close its Santa Maria Refinery in 2023 and will begin phasing its associated pipelines out of service, the company announced Wednesday.
The closure was revealed almost as a footnote to a press release about Phillips 66’s major conversion of its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo from processing crude oil to making fuels from used cooking oils, fats, greases and soybean oils.
No additional details about the closure of the Santa Maria Refinery, located in the dunes of the Nipomo Mesa adjacent to Highway 1, were included in the press release, but a Phillips 66 spokesman responded via email to some questions about the plan.
Joe Gannon said the refinery has about 110 employees and 50 contractor personnel working at the Santa Maria Refinery but didn’t say whether they would be transferred to other facilities, assisted in finding other jobs or laid off.
“Phillips 66 is committed to working [with] all its employees and respective unions as impacts to the workforce are known,” Gannon said.
It wasn’t clear whether the company might sell its pipelines to other companies or what the effect might be on Terracore’s plans to build a 2.9-mile pipeline to connect its oil fields in Cat Canyon to the Phillips 66 pipeline along Foxen Canyon Road.
“The associated pipeline infrastructure will remain active, but [will] be taken out of service starting in 2024,” Gannon said.
He said the company will remove the refinery after it’s closed down, but there are no specific plans yet for the property.
“The Santa Maria Refinery Complex will be idled and shut down,” Gannon said. “The equipment will be dismantled and removed from the property. We will assess the property and make a final decision for the land at a later time.”
Gannon said the refinery is being closed because of the economic climate in the state, where the push is toward renewable energy.
“The economic situation in California has [been] challenging to the refining industry for several years,” he said. “California market conditions support an energy transition to renewable fuel production.
“The current configuration of the refinery is not economically viable to continue its production of traditional fossil fuel products.”
That is apparently the impetus behind the Rodeo Renewed project, which would produce 680 million gallons of renewable diesel, renewable gasoline and sustainable jet fuel per year.
Combined with the production of renewable fuels from an existing project in development, the plant would produce more than 800 million gallons of renewable fuels annually, making it the world’s largest facility of its kind, company officials said.
“Phillips 66 is taking a significant step with Rodeo Renewed to support demand for renewable fuels and help California meet its low carbon objectives,” said Greg Garland, chairman and chief executive officer of Phillips 66.
“We believe the world will require a mix of fuels to meet the growing need for affordable energy, and the renewable fuels from Rodeo Renewed will be an important part of that mix.”
Phillips 66 didn’t put a price tag on the conversion of the Rodeo refinery, but the company said the capital investment is expected to deliver strong returns through the sale of high-value products while lowering the plant’s operating costs.
If approved by Contra Costa County officials and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, renewable fuels production could begin in early 2024, company officials said.
The plant is expected to support up to 500 construction jobs and more than 400 employees.
