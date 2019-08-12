If you're planning an overnight trip up Highway 1 for an early Bay Area morning arrival or to avoid traffic, you might need to make alternate plans.
The highway will be closed in both directions due to overnight construction starting Monday, Aug. 12, according to a press release from the Department of Transportation.
Construction is expected to last four weeks.
Full closures will start just north of the San Carpoforo Creek Bridge and run south of the Ragged Point Inn, and will take place Sunday night through Friday morning from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The roadway will be open on Saturday, but one-way reversing traffic controls will be in place for the duration of the project from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Friday, when they will be in place from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The highway closures are part of an emergency project to construct a retaining wall and a viaduct on Highway 1 near Ragged Point.
A temporary traffic signal will be put in place at the end of August, or the beginning of September, that will allow traffic to use each direction of the highway without restriction.
Souza Engineering of San Luis Obispo is the contractor for the $4.1 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2020.
For traffic updates on other highways in SLO County, contact Caltrans 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or go to their website https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5