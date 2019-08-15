Critter Corner: Our quail teenagers are something else. They are more aggressive than any others have been. Must be something in the air as many of the other bird teens are also very aggressive. They are interesting to watch though. Mama Hawk has been out a lot these last few days, she must have quite a lot of babies or she just wants to get out more than she has in the past. She scares all the other birds and is bigger than most of them. They just take off and wait until she leaves, then they return. Our little bunnies have been very happy with their carrots, and of course the sunflowers that everyone wants to munch on.
Nipomo Newcomers and Social Club: Women's Walk and Talk group is looking for new members. Contact Deb Sherry at debsherry2016@gmail.com. Also, if you are interested in learning Mahjong, lessons will be held the first and third Monday of the month at noon at the Blacklake community room. Contact Sally Hill at (805) 459-5220 or sallyhill54@gmail.com for additional information or to sign up.
Arroyo Grande Village: The Summer Concert Series will be at the Rotary Bandstand Heritage Square Park on Aug. 25 featuring The James Way Band. They also have exciting raffles benefiting local non-profits and a new kiddie playground.
Sea Coast Seniors: A free seminar on aging in place will take place on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 601 James Way, Pismo Beach. Hosted by Nancy Puder & Associates. RSVP to (805) 710-2415.
San Luis Obispo Symphony will feature Woodstock on the West Coast on Saturday. Aug. 31 at Avila Beach Golf Resort. Gates open at 2 p.m., concert starts at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Kids under 12 are free. For additional information call (805) 548-1586 or go to slosymphony.org/woodstock.
Summer Campfires at The Dana Adobe Cultural Center: The Family Campfire will take place on Aug. 23 at the Dana Adobe. The event will feature trail hikes, campfire songs, games, and the opportunity to toast marshmallows over an open fire. If you miss this one there will be another one on Sept. 9.
Blacklake Summer Concerts: Steppin' Out will be featured on Aug. 21 and SoundHouse will perform on Aug. 28. Hope to see you all there.
Mission Hope Cancer Center Santa Maria will be featuring Walking to Wellness at 1 p.m. Acupuncture treatment is at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. For additional information please call (805) 219-4673.