Critter Corner: Our bunnies are having a great time, enjoying all the carrots they can eat along with the quail seeds and other bird seeds they consume. They are all so cute to watch. Mama and her four babies came by the other night. They are growing and all over the place. We have to get more of Papa's old socks tied up for them to play with. That is a stitch to watch.
NCSD Committee: The Nipomo Community Services District is looking for a member to represent the Blacklake Oversight Committee. Please contact Dan Hall at 805-929-0335 or email at sailsho@Charter.net.
Senior Volunteer Services is looking for new volunteers. If interested please call 805-544-8740.
Leadership South County Class 2 is looking for volunteers to help out. Please apply or contact Marty@southcountychamber.com.
Dana Adobe Cultural Center: Summer Campfires will begin Aug. 23. It is a family event and lots of fun, featuring campfires, songs, games, and toasting marshmallows over an open fire. You will enjoy it and so will the family, from the little ones to the older ones.
Honor Flight Central Coast is asking for help as their mission is to take all veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials that honor their services. If you can be of help or assistance in any way please contact them at www.honorflightccc.org .
Woodstock on the West Coast: As promised, here is a reminder about the event taking place on Aug. 31 at Avila Beach Golf Resort. It is a fun outdoor concert for the whole family featuring renditions of old classic rock favorites. Cost is $25 per ticket. Kids under 12 are free. For additional information call 805-548-1586 or slosyphony.org/woodstock.
L.A. Christmas Cash and Carry Gift Show will be taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Hall in Los Angeles Oct. 4-6.
Blacklake Summer Concert Series: Aug. 28 will feature Soundhouse, and Sept. 1 they will present The Molly Ringwald Project. (Sounds like a good one).