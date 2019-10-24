Critter Corner: The quail come about three times a day and eat, and eat, scratching up everything. Mama Hawk has also been on the prowl. I've told her how beautiful she is, she just prunes herself a bit then she is on her way. Our tiny little birds are still here in droves, they seem to like to eat when the quail do, so it is quite a sight. They just eat, and they eat a lot.
Nipomo Lions will hold their Nov. 7 breakfast at Blacklake Golf Resort. Have your reservation in by Nov. 1 to Lion Barb Kvek.
BIG KUDOS to Nipomo Lions Club, which had many members volunteer at the club's annual vision screening. They served a total of 1,408 students and volunteered 53 hours at Lange Elementary, Dana Elementary, Nipomo Elementary, Mesa Middle School, Nipomo High, and CNTH. A big thanks to the following Lions who did the work: Kay Morrow, Jim Graham, Barbara Kvek, Linda Graham, Gary Spelbring, Sandy Vaughn, Diane Jankowski, Bill Criss, Kathy Veder, KC Cornett.
You have free articles remaining.
And an even bigger thanks to Dr. Ben Palmer, who donated his time at Lang Elementary. He even stayed longer than scheduled, away from his practice to do vision checks for 284 students. Also thanks to Arroyo Grande Lion Karen Bracellos, and Pismo Beach Lion Joe Knudson. Karen worked at 16 schools on the Central Coast, including six of our local schools making sure things went well and Joe volunteered his time to help us at three Nipomo school screenings. This project was headed up by Lion KC Cornett. What a great job he and all the Lions did.
Dana Adobe Cultural Center has new merchandise for sale such as caps, polo shirts. soft shell jackets, and much more. Stop in and take a look, prices are good. While there you might want to take a look at the naming opportunities they have like Your Legacy Stone, Legacy in the Shade, Legacy on the Trail, or Legacy on the Bridge. The center is also offering Dana Cafe cooking classes. There will be a tamale make and take Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at $50 per person. To sign up call (805) 929-5679.
BATTLE OF THE BIG BANDS: Attention all you big band lovers, this is a musical tribute to the 1940s BIG BANDS, taking place at Clark Center, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., in Arroyo Grande. Tickets are on sale now. Call (805) 489-9444 or visit www.BATTLEoftheBIGBANDS.com (800) 385-2323. Many of you have asked when they would be back and they are. Enjoy!