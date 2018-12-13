Critter Corner: Our critters are enjoying all of the great treats that the holidays bring. We see Stump once in a while, but it seems like he must have found a great place to eat all he wants. We only give little treats unless it is the holidays, and that is special. It is nice to see them when they come and know we are special to them. We also heard of a coyote that has the same problem as Stump, our little raccoon with a club foot. He must have gotten into a trap or something and now one of his legs is a stump. I am told that he is a nice boy and lots of the neighbors like him and hand him treats or leave out treats for him. No, he has not eaten any of their little dogs or cats. From what I hear he's like a pal to them, guess he knows what it is to be turned away all the time.
Nipomo Senior News: The last potluck of the year will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 19, with entertainment from the second graders from Dana Elementary singing Christmas carols. Members' annual dues are now due for 2019. They are $20 for a single member, or $30 for a household.
Nipomo Lions Club will feature their annual Texas Hold'em on Friday, Jan. 25 at Blacklake Golf Resort. This has always been a very popular event. If interested contact Mike Eisner or Blacklake's Bill Burney at 1-805-343-1214, ext. 400.
Jeanne Taylor has decided to resign her position due to health problems. She will be missed. We wish her much luck and hope she will let us know if she needs anything.
Nipomo Library will hold Storytime, sing-a-longs and finger plays on Wednesday, Dec. 19. The library is located at 918 W. Tefft St. in Nipomo. Come on down and bring the kids and friends, they will enjoy it ever so much. Remember, Miley and Bentley the super friendly dogs who love to listen to children read to them.
Club Blacklake will be featuring Shameless on Saturday, Dec. 15, during their Cabaret. This has been lots of fun, and many have turned out to enjoy the events. The food is great, music is great, and you just have a wonderful time. Remember, reservations are a must. See you all there!