Critter Corner: Little Stump is getting along quite well. He does everything the others do and then some, he is so cute too. He follows mom around a lot but he is a baby after all. He does not seem to let the fact that he has just a stump on one of his little paws bother him at all. We are so happy we can give him and the others treats and special hand outs from time to time. We do not feed them their full meal, just treats and special ones during the holidays. We will look out for Stump in the future and make sure he is taken care of once mama is not around to do it. He may or may not need help, but if he does we will be there for him. Our quail population is overwhelming. There are so many and more keep coming each day. Guess they blab to one another, and everyone shows up. They are as cute as they can be and we do enjoy them. We also have tons of red wing blackbirds. They are beautiful and lots of fun to watch. Our bunny population is small, but maybe not for long.
VFW BBQ: Saturday, Oct. 13, Olde Town Nipomo Association will be featuring a $10 steak sandwich, chips, drink, and a cookie at 146 S. Thompson Rd. in Nipomo. Come join them and support this well deserving venue.
Nipomo Newcomers and Social Club October outing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 18 at Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles. Admission is $12. Lunch will take place at Dolce Galleria in Lowe's Shopping Center, 2425 Golden Hill Road in Paso. RSVP by Oct. 15 to debsherry2016@gmailk.com.
Blacklake Golf Resort: Featuring the Blacklake Club Cabaret, Jane's Gang will perform this Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No cover charge. Weekly food specials and full service bar. If you missed it last week you missed a good one. The comments were fantastic and a great time was had by all. Hope you make it this Saturday, and have a great time.
Blacklake Swim Club is in the process of accepting new members for 2019. The private club features year-round heated pool and spa, water aerobics classes and many special social events. As previously stated, there are limited openings. The club is lots of fun and has many members that everyone will enjoy. Those of you that are interested please contact Pat Hudson at (805) 343-1708 or Kay Morrow (805) 929-0780 with any questions you might have or to join.
Coin and Collectible Show: Will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elwin Mussell Senior Center 510 E. Park Ave in Santa Maria. Contact (805) 937-1250. Admission is free as always. This event is presented by the Santa Maria Coin Club with members from Nipomo.