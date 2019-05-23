Critter Corner: We have many critters and they're so cute. We also keep an eye on Mama Hawk, as she is very busy these days. She must have more little ones than we thought, she is out there hunting all the time. We haven't seen Papa Hawk, and guess he is taking time off or working elsewhere. We're just enjoying all the critters we have and are blessed to be able to see them in action.
Strawberry Festival Arroyo Grande will take place May 25-26 in the Village of Arroyo Grande. It is always a fun event, and of course the strawberries are always very good. The festival on Saturday will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food, vendors, carnival rides, games and contests. The annual event marks its 36th year celebrating the red fruit.
Neighborhood Watch Event at Blacklake: On May 21 a packed house listened to Sgt. Trevor McKinnon of the SLO County Sheriff's Department, and Trilogy Security. If additional information is needed or you would like to know more about what went on please contact George at 805 929-6016. The information is vast and well worth your time if you are interested.
Nipomo Lions Club: Our Leos young people are growing up. CCNT will graduate 12 of our Leos this year. Under the direction of Lion Denise Farmer, they have done so much for the community. She has done an excellent job. We hope that in the future they will all become full-fledged Lions. We are sure they will do Denise proud as well as the Nipomo Lions Club who sponsored the CCNT.
Blacklake Golf Resort Summer Concerts: On May 29 Critical Mass will be the featured band from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a full service bar and world-famous Blacklake BBQ (it is excellent). You may rent a table for eight for only $20. You may bring your children and pets, family and friends, and come and enjoy yourself.
Nipomo Gyro's Men's Friendship Club will be off and running in June to Reno, Nevada, for their annual convention, and it should be lots of fun. I will let you know about all the particulars as soon as I have them.
Nipomo Lions Club will hold their Installation Dinner in June at Blacklake Golf Resort. Information will follow.
How to dispose of your old flags respectfully: There are receptacles in front of the VFW Hall at 140 S. Thompson. You may take old American flags and they will be disposed of in the proper and respectful manor with appropriate ceremonies. Being an Army brat, I feel our flags all need to be respected, and not just dumped in the trash.