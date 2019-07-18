Critter Corner: Our little bunnies are too cute for words, they just love the bean plants we planted for them. We were told they're a favorite, guess our source was right. And our thousands of quail babies are growing up so fast, but are so cute. We are still waiting for our bird expert to return so he can let us know the names of some of the new beautiful birds we have. Our indoor cats are so fascinated with all the outdoor critters we have. They watch all day and into the night sometimes too.
Renaissance Festival in San Luis Obispo: This event will take place at Laguna Lake Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 20-21. Adults are $20. Seniors are $15. Children ages 6 to 15 are $15. Parking is $8. Sunday is Pirate Day and Free Bike Valet. This is the 35th annual Festival, and if you have not been it's lots of fun. For advance tickets and information go to CCRenFaire.com or www.ccrenfaire.com
Supervisor Lynn Compton at Blacklake: Lynn Compton held an informative meeting giving us information pertaining to cannabis, hemp, and issues going on in our area. Also attending the meeting and speaking were representatives of the Sheriff's Department and Cal Fire.
Blacklake Summer Concerts: July 24 will feature Shameless, July 31 will feature Burnin' James & the Funky Flames, and mark your calenders for Aug. 7 for Unfinished Business. Reservations for tables are a must. Concerts are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. I will remind you again.
Yoga classes at Blacklake: Gentle yoga is Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Charge is $10. Fusion yoga on Wednesday will be taught by Holly, and Thursday taught by Moyra. Class Wednesday will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Cost is $7 per class. Please contact Barbara Schader at 949-233-2339 for additional information.
Important Chamber workshop: Harassment Prevention Training for Supervisors, this workshop will be taking place on Thursday, July 25, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at South County Regional Center. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.
Mission Hope Cancer Center: July 22 at 1 p.m. Walking into Wellness, and at 3:30 p.m., acupuncture treatment. Please call 805-474-5300 for reservation and information.
L.A. Mart an Cash and Carry Show: We will be off to this show, and will let you know what we find there. They are always so much fun to attend and are also so full of new and different things that they are worth going to just to see them.