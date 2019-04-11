Nipomo Preschool Program: This will take place from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May, 1 at the Nipomo library. Miley and Bentley, two very friendly dogs, are waiting to listen to children read to them. The library is located at 918 W. Tefft St. Take your children and grandchildren; they will love it, and so will the dogs.
South County Chamber: The Chamber luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Lunch will be catered by Field to Table, and the program will begin at noon.
Nipomo Senior News: The final dine-out occurred Thursday, due to lack of interest and attendance. A few members who still want to dine out will do so on their own; more are welcome to join them by giving advance notice. This month's potluck will have an Easter theme, so please bring one of your favorite dishes. Also, the center will not be providing meat, which attendees are asked to contribute.
Gyro Men's Friendship Group: The group will be attending an annual convention in Reno, Nevada, from June 2 through 6. There are many interesting components to the convention.
LA Gift Show: The show will take place from April 26 through 28. I will be attending and will let you know what is new and hot on the market.
Blacklake Swim Club: Mark your calendars for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5. There will be a Cinco de Mayo gathering at the swim club for members and friends, with great food, drinks, the Jerry Bridge Band, a 50/50 raffle and more. For additional information, contact Pat Hudson at 805-343-1708.
Critter Corner: Spring has sprung, and we are seeing some beautiful birds that we haven't spotted before. I received a suggestion to put out grape jelly as a treat for the birds, so we have followed that advice. We feed them, as we enjoy their visits.