Critter Corner: Things are a bit strange in critter corner these days. We have seen several moms and their babies dead on Willow Road, and that is such a sad thing to see. We do hope that drivers will be more careful when driving, especially at night when critters are out foraging for their food. It is so hard for them to see you, and not hard for you to see them if you are driving carefully. You are the responsible person, they are just poor little critters trying to find food for their young and to keep them alive. It is so easy for you to be a responsible driver and watch out for them. Even if you do not like them, they are God's creatures. I have heard too many people say "they are just raccoons." Maybe they are, but that is no reason to run them down. They have a life and a purpose here too, and that needs to be respected.
Now as to why I am a bit upset about this waste of critter life. “Stump'' is missing. We have not seen him or his family for a couple of days. We do enjoy seeing them and how they are growing. They have never been disrespectful of our property or done anything some say raccoons do. Maybe we have been lucky, maybe they just like us, and maybe that is how things are sometimes. I hope Stump and his family just found a place that they can get the food they need and maybe one day will remember the treats we give and come visit us again, hopefully without crossing Willow when crazy drivers are on it. If you see him he is handicapped. He has a club paw like he got caught in a trap. He does quite well for himself in spite of his handicap. We just pray he is OK and makes it to adulthood. He is a special little guy.
Thanksgiving in Nipomo: A reminder that this is a very special event that many in Nipomo participate in. If you wish to join in the event or with the planing of the event please contact Deb Geaslen at (805) 598-6083.
Nipomo Native Garden: The Volunteer Work Day will take place on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please bring gloves, pruning shears or loppers. It has been suggested that you wear a hat too. Additional information can be found at www.nipomonativegarden.org.
Blacklake Cabaret Club: Nov. 3 at Blacklake Golf Resort from 5 to 8 p.m. this week. They will be featuring Nataly Lola & the Ghost Monsters. This should be a good one, so grab your lady or gent and head on over to the Blacklake Golf Resort Cabaret Club for a fun time on Saturday. I will keep you informed as to who will be playing or appearing. Also, remember Sunday, Nov. 11, Steppin Out will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. As a tribute for Veterans Day, this will be outdoors with their famous BBQ, outdoor bar, tables available for $20, seating on the lawn, bring the kids, dog on leash, and the whole family. Reservations are recommended. (805) 343-1214 ext. 400 or bill@blacklake.com. Hope to see you all there.
Olde Towne Nipomo Association will meet the first Wednesday of the month, Nov. 7, at 11: 30 a.m. at the Chamber office. Just a reminder to all who may wish to attend.
Managing loss and grief during the holidays: Thursday, Nov. 8, at Mission Hope Cancer Center Conference Center, located at 1325 E. Church Street, Santa Maria, from 5 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.