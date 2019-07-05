Critter Corner: All our critters are very busy these days. Mama Hawk and even papa Hawk are on the job. Our quail are reproducing like crazy, and we have the cutest tiny little birds. We just love them. Wish I knew what they were. Everyone's having a great time and eating us out of house and home. But we love having them to look at so it is all worth it.
Nipomo Lions Club: The 2019 installation took place on June 20. I was on my way back to Stanford with another bout of heart complications, but all went very well. The following Lions were installed. President Lion Kay Morrow; 1st vice president Lion Roger Lindley; 2nd vice president Lion Lynn Mc Gill. Recording Secretary Lion Diane Jankowski; Administrative Secretary Lion Barbara Kvek; Treasurer Lion Mike Eisner; Tail Twister Lion Roger Lindley. Lion Tamer, Gary Spelbring, Immediate past president Lion Lynn Kaloian. Congratulations to all, and a wonderful year to come.
Blacklake Summer Concerts: July 3 is Unfinished Business, July 10 is Steppin Out.
Health problems: I'm still having health problems, but hoping to get them solved. With the help of Stanford University, UCLA and Marian Regional Medical Center, we'll beat it yet.
Hope everyone had a very happy 4th of July with friends and family.