Critter Corner: Well, our critters seem too be very happy with all the holiday treats they are getting. We are a little concerned as we have not seen Stump in a day or two, we hope we just missed him as it has been very busy with all the family, and food prep going on for Thanksgiving. We did put out special stuff for them as well so they could have their Thanksgiving, and they ate it all up. We will keep our eyes open for our little Stump. He is a very special little guy. We also have a new batch of birds, they arrive in a flock, eat in a flock, and fly away in a flock. We don't know what they are, but they sure stay together. If you know what they are let me know.
On a Personal Note: To all of you who have called asking why I have not been doing my column, I do have some health issues and have made several trips to Stanford on a doctor's referral. I still have a couple more trips to make and maybe I will be all fixed up, at least I hope I will. Let me tell you, this golden years thing is no bed of roses. It takes its toll on you no matter what you do or who you are. Oh well, this too shall pass.
Nipomo Native Garden: Volunteer work day will be Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to come and help out. Additional information can be found at wwwnipomonativegarden.org.
Nipomo Lions Club Holiday Food Drive: The annual food drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8. All food or monetary donations will be picked up by the Nipomo Lions by 10 a.m. for delivery later that day to the Nipomo Food Basket. Special note: last year our community donated over 2,000 pounds of food and over $1,000 during the drive. The holidays are always tough for those in need. Please remember the Lions will be collecting food and if you prefer to make a monetary donation they will be happy to accept cash or check. Checks can be made payable to either Nipomo Lions Club or Nipomo Food Basket. Remember, if donating to the food drive on Dec. 8 have your donation visible from the street. For additional information please contact Ed Henderson (805) 929-2797.
Holiday Gift Fair: The Holiday Rainbow of Treasures will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SLO Veteran's Hall, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. There will be over 50 local artisans, free parking, holiday festivities, drawing prizes, and more. This has always been a special holiday gift fair and one that you will find very enjoyable.
Hanukkah Downtown: Those of you who celebrate the festival of the lights need to come on down to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo Dec. 2-9. At 5 p.m. there wail be a free community party on the first night, with candle lighting, Hanukkah story, menorah making, dreidel spinning, carousel, sweet treats, and just being together.
Club Blacklake: Blacklake Golf Resort will feature this Saturday, Dec. 1, the Rock Odyssey at their Cabaret. These have been so much fun and everyone seems to enjoy them. If you have not attended one do so, you will not be sorry.