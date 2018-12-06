Critter Corner: Critters are everywhere, and they seem to know the holidays are a special time for treats. What we leave is a bit nicer than the regular stuff that they like during the rest of the year, but now they want the good stuff and only the good stuff, spoiled little things. We even had a bit of a tiff with Mrs. Falcon as she flew down to see what was going on. She stamped her talon as if to say “Do not call me a red tailed hawk, I am a falcon.” And so she is. We now not only have a hawk but the falcon too. They are both beautiful and very devoted to their babies. We have so many quail we decided that they must not go anywhere else to eat. They come about three times a day, and eat us out of house an home. Oh well, they are fun to watch and have around.
Nipomo Lions Club Food Drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8. Please have your donations out, or visible, from the street so the Lions member picking it up can see it. All food and monetary donations will be picked up by the Nipomo Lions by 10 a.m. for delivery to the Nipomo Food Basket. For additional information please contact Chairman Norm Burdick at (805) 929-1101. Last year our community donated over 2,000 pounds of food and over $1,000 during the drive, making the holidays a little better for those they are the hardest on.
Olde Town Nipomo Market is held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jim O. Miller Park at the corner of Tefft and Carrillo streets. They are a certified California Farmers Market and currently have 20 vendors offering fresh fruit, yummy veggies, honey and more. Come on down and get the fresh stuff, and enjoy.
Handmade Holiday Market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Admission is free, but donation of a canned food item for the SLO Food Bank, or an unopened toy to donate to Toys for Tots is requested. Parking is $6. There will be live music, locally made handcrafted gifts, cocktails, and a food truck. Sounds like fun to me.
Solvang Julefest Parade: More than 400 participants will make their way down Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive and adjacent streets on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available for visiting in Solvang Park after the parade.
Victorian Christmas Open House: Lompoc's Fabing-McKay-Spanne House – the city's first two-story wooden structure built in 1875 – will be decked out in Victorian splendor for the holiday season. Tours will be presented by the Lompoc Valley Historical Society Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call (805) 735-4626 or visit lompochistory.org.
Young Artisans Craft Fair: Work by artisans from ages seven to 13 will be featured. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Arroyo Grande Library, located at 800 W. Branch St. Contact (805) 473-7163 or visit slolibrary.org.
Nipomo Library: Miley and Bently, two super friendly dogs that just love to listen to children read to them, will be available Thursday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. The library is located at 918 W. Tefft St. in Nipomo. Come and enjoy.
Blacklake Golf Resort: The Blacklake Cabaret will present Shaky Groundz Saturday, Dec. 8, for your enjoyment. Reservations are needed, the food is great, and those who have attended say they've had great time and speak about it with lots of enjoyment. For reservations call (805) 343-1214, ext. 400.