Critter Corner: My goodness!!! Mama Hawk has been hunting like crazy the last few days. She sure must have lots of babies to feed to cause her to be out so often. She sure is a beauty, and a devoted mama. Another coyote was spotted on the golf course. I have not seen him but have been told about him. He is apparently young and plays with pine cones like they were balls, just like the other young ones that have been booted out have done. Hope he makes it on his own.
Tragic damage: Notre Dame Cathedral was beautiful. I have been there to see it in person in its past magnificent state when my dad was stationed in France years ago. As most of you know I was an Army brat. It was a sight to behold. It is so sad that my daughter and granddaughters will not see it in its original state. Being a Catholic it was such an experience then. I was fortunate and happy to have seen it years ago. I hope the restoration they do will complement it. My friend and I, who had also been there years ago, were both in tears to see such destruction to such a treasure.
South County Chambers of Commerce will hold a progressive Mixer in the Village on Wednesday, April 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 148 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.
Autism Walk: April is Autism Awareness Month, and ASTRA of Pioneer Valley High School will be having the Walk for Autism on Sunday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. The speaker will be Natalie Arrache from the Center for Autism and Related Disorders. There is a $5 donation which will go to Autism Care Today. For additional information please call Melinda at (805) 733-1122.
L.A. Gift Show will be taking place April 26-28 at the L.A. Convention Center.
Blacklake Gyros will hold their annual Texas Hold'em Tournament at the Chumash Casino, on Thursday, April 18. There will be a buffet at noon, then meet in the poker room on the first floor. There will be a training and tournament, carpooling is suggested. This event has always been lots of fun for all attending.
Nipomo Newcomers and Social Club: Save the date May 16 for the Wine Meet up at Baileyana Winery.
Trivia From Newcomers and Social Club: Nipomo is an Indian word meaning “foot of the hill” and is also a small coastal town in California. Its founder William G. Dana and his wife Maria Josefa Carrillo raised 13 children in Nipomo.