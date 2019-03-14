Critter Corner: Mrs. Cooper's Hawk and Mrs. Falcon seem to be canvassing the area. We have had many visits from both of them, up close too. They are very beautiful big birds. My guess is they thought it was OK to come and visit for awhile when the rain stopped. It was nice to see them, as they were not out and about much during the showers we have had. They came when there were no showers.They are also nice to the little birds that come around, so that's very good.
Nipomo Senior News: The monthly dine out will take place on March 14 at Olive Garden. Those interested can sign up, and if you need a ride do call to car pool, or let us know. The Senior Center will be offering a craft day on March 27 at 12:30 p.m. Sign up for it at the center. They will be celebrating St. Paddy's day at their pot luck this month. Corned beef and cabbage will be on the menu. Also, bring a side dish if you do not like corned beef.
Nipomo Newcomers and Social Club will have a Spring Whale Watching Cruise on Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebration cruises 219G Stearns Wharf Santa Barbara. Cost is $35 per person. Sounds like a fun time.
Blacklake Cabaret Club: Band Burning Bad & Cool will be featured at the club on March 16. Unfinished Business was there on March 9. Special tickets for this one cost $10 per person, call (805) 343-1214, ext. 2. The Blacklake Summer Concerts will start on May 15. I will have more information for you in the near future so you will know who will be appearing, and when. Hope you continue to attend the Cabaret every Saturday, they are always fun and the bands are great.
Nipomo Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 6, starting at 7:30 a.m. with registration. Shotgun start is at 9:30 a.m. To register or for questions please call Bill Morrow at 440-0327.
L. A. Gift Show: This annual event will take place on April 26-28. Those vendors and others who can and do attend the events that take place a few times a year. Your local merchants will or should be attending this event and those that occur during the year so they can give you the information on the latest "in" items and fashions.
Marian Regional Medical Center has received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, 2018. They do work hard helping others and deserve the award.