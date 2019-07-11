Critter Corner: All our critters are doing very well. We are so happy that they all like quail food, as that is what they can't get enough of. We do like watching all the critters passing through, they are so cute with their funny little habits. Our indoor critters (cats) also enjoy watching.
July 4 parade in Nipomo: What a wonderful parade. Each year it gets better and better. Soon they will be giving Macy's competition. Lots of hard work went into making it as good as it was. A big thanks to Richard Malvarose and his wonderful committee. Hope everyone had a wonderful 4th. It was great to hear the tribute to our military that our President gave, coming from a long line of military people and being an Army brat, it was great to see our military honored.
Supervisor Lynn Compton will be speaking at Black Lake Golf Resort on Wednesday, July 17 at 3 p.m. Hope to see you all there.
Central Coast Ian M. Hassett Foundation will have a concert fundraiser on Aug. 10 from 6-10 p.m. at Presqu'ile Winery in Orcutt. Proceeds benefit the Central Coast and Nipomo. Tickets are available for sale by visiting www.ianmhassett.com/fundraiser-info.html
Blacklake Summer Concert Series: July 17, Sean Wiggins & lOan gOat, and July 24, Shameless. Come on down and enjoy the concerts.
Next Chamber of Commerce mixer will take place on Wednesday, July 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 487 Fair Oaks Ave. in Arroyo Grande at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts. There will be appetizers, wine, raffle prizes, giveaways, and live music from Basin Street Regulars. Also, join the membership coffee taking place on Wednesday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the South County Chamber of Commerce Nipomo Office, 239 West Tefft St. in Nipomo. Call (805) 489-1488.
Cancer Care: The Journey from Despair to Hope will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at the Mission Hope Cancer Center conference room, located at 1325 East Church St. in Santa Maria. The speaker will be Rev. Jay Powell. I am told this is one you will not want to miss.
L.A. Mart: The Summer of Love Gift and Home Show Market will be taking place on Thursday, July 18, through Monday July 22 at the L.A. Mart. Hopefully we will be attending and will bring back what they are showing, but check with your merchants and see if they are attending as well.
Report on my heart: After my last time at Stanford they have high hopes for my heart, so maybe I am on the road to recovery. I'll keep you all posted on the comings and goings. I do not trust my heart, because as soon as I do it zaps me, so I will keep a watchful eye on it and maybe it will behave.