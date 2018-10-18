Critter Corner: Little Stump is doing quite well. He seems to get around just as well as his siblings. We do keep an eye on him as he needs help, he is handicapped and need's assistance once in a awhile so we are there for him. He is too cute for words. He is very active and acts like everything is OK even though he has problems getting around. We are so blessed that we can help him out once in a while, and we are pleased to do so. We do love watching all the things they do and try to get into. They are never destructive, seems like they know that they are not to make a mess or destroy anything.
Blacklake Golf Resort: The weekly Cabaret featured at Blacklake has been quite a hit. Saturday, Oct. 20, they will feature Erin & the Earthquakes. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. with no cover charge, weekly food specials and full service bar. There is lots of fun to be had, and it is a very special evening, so come on out and enjoy. Also on Sunday, Oct. 21, they will be featuring Unfinished Business for Bill's October Birthday Party from 3 to 6 p.m. They will have their famous outdoor BBQ, outdoor bar and such. Tables of eight are available for $20 with seating on the lawn. Bring the kids and the dog. Reservations are highly recommended, call 805-343-1214 ext. 400 or bil@blacklake.com. Hope too see you all there.
Girls' Night Out: This is the 8th annual Girls' Night Out. It is an evening of music, cocktails, featured guest speakers, and great information. Taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. at Mission Hope Cancer Center, located at 1325 East Church St. in Santa Maria. Reservations go fast so hurry and call (805)) 219-4673 to reserve your seat. Featured panelists are April Kennedy, MD, Oncologist/hematologist; Kristen Kieley, MD, Radiologist; Monica Rocco, MD, Breast Surgeon; and Gisele Rohde, MPAP, PA-C Cancer Risk Program. The panel of professionals are there for you and to share their knowledge and expertise in women's health. If you have not attended one of these you need to try it, you will receive so many great and interesting facts that all women need to know. It is also a fun event.
Evening with California Crime Fiction Writers: Friday, Oct. 19, taking place at Monarch Dunes, Trilogy in Nipomo, in the Avila Room at the Monarch Club from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is $5 that includes a glass of Champagne. Five local crime fiction writers will participate in the panel discussion and book signing, Barbara Hodges, Tony Piazza, Marilyn Meredith, Sue McGinty and Diane Broyles. This sounds like an interesting event to attend, as well as informative. For additional information please call (805) 343-7510.
Nipomo Community Services District will hold a sewer rate presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. at Blacklake Golf Course Clubhouse, located at 1490 Golf Course Lane. This event is to keep you informed about the proposed rate increase for Blacklake. For additional information call (805) 929-1133 or email info@ncsd.ca.gov.
Cambria Scarecrow Festival will take place from Oct. 1 thru Oct. 31. The event features various opportunities for entertainment throughout the month including an Octoberfest on Oct. 20 at the Cambria Veterans Hall in Cambria, 1100 Main Street. The event is a family affair and runs from noon to 5 p.m. It's sponsored by the Cambria Lions Club. For additional information call (805) 395-2399 or cambriascarecrows.com.