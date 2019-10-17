Nipomo Lions Club will meet at Jocko's Restaurant on Nov. 7 and will host the District Governor. The next meeting will follow on Nov. 21 at Blacklake community room. Nipomo Lions do a lot for the community and assist many in and around the Central Coast. They are very busy doing what Lions do best. WE SERVE! That is their motto.
Old Town Nipomo: Please do not forget The Old Town Market is open the first of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at Jim Miller Park at the corner of Tefft and Carillo streets. They are a certified California Farmers Market and have 20 plus vendors offering fresh fruits, veggies, honey and more.
South County Chambers of Commerce will feature a World Series Chamber Mixer on Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 3 Fat Guys Diner located at 359 W. Grand Ave. in Grover Beach. There will be wine and appetizers served while you watch the big game. Do RSVP at the chamber if you will attend.
Co-Work Space Opportunity: The first co-work space is available in Nipomo. Discover the benefits of co-working affordability and flexibility in the highly desirable location in Olde Towne. Contact the South County Chamber of Commerce for additional information or for members that are currently in the business.
You have free articles remaining.
Cal Poly Small Business Center: Those of you who are growing a new business may wish to contact the Small Business Development Center at ucmsbdc.ecenterdirect.com /sign up/client info. They are a world of information and assistance.
Dana Adobe Cultural Center will hold a donor appreciation luncheon on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dana Adobe Cultural Center. All donors are welcome. Call 805-929-5679 to RSVP by Nov. 15.
Blacklake Golf Resort will hold a special farewell concert for Bill Burney on Sunday, Oct. 20 featuring Unfinished Business. Bill has been such an asset to all at Blacklake but is retiring. He will be missed very much to say the least. We all wish we could keep him but it is time he did what he wants to where he wants to do it. “Bill you are the best.” We will all be there Sunday for you!