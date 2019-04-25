Critter Corner: Well it is that time of the year, and many new little ones are out and about with moms and dads following close by to make sure they do not get in any trouble. We have so many new birds, I don't know what many of them are. I will have to have our bird expert over so we can find out and why we have not had them before. We are happy we have them now because they are beautiful, and fun to watch.
Elks Queen Candidate: The Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Trail Ride supporting Brianna Thompson, the club's 2019 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen candidate, will be held Saturday at the Los Flores Ranch Park, 6271 Dominion Road in Santa Maria. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m. There will be lunch, live entertainment by Art Green and a silent auction from noon to 2 p.m. Adult riders are $75, which includes lunch, a goodie bag and poker hand. Youth riders (17 & under) are $30 and includes lunch, goodie bag and poker hand. Adult lunch only is $30, and child lunch only (12 & under) is $15. Even if you don't ride a horse come out and enjoy the ranch park, hike the trails, bring your furry friend on a leash. To purchase tickets or for more information call Angela Thompson (805) 331-2313, or visit www.smkiwanisrodeoqueen.com.
Brianna is a very special lady. I have known her since she was a little girl and she has become a lovely young lady. She has a very loving and giving heart, and all who know her wish her the very best at this endeavor.
Autism Walk is taking place on Sunday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School cafeteria and track, 675 Panther Dr. in Santa Maria. For additional information please contact Melinda at (805) 733-1122.
L.A. Gift Show will be taking place on April 26-28 at the L.A. Convention Center. Those interested in what is new and hot on the market, check with your local merchant. I will bring back to share with you what I find out while there.
Cinco De Mayo: There will be several Cico De Mayo parties this year, one at the Blacklake Swim Club on Sunday May 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with lots of great food, drinks, and music by the Jerry Bridge Band.
ANOTHER Cinco De Mayo party will take place at Roger Lindley's home in Blacklake, for the Gyro's Club. This too will have great food drinks, and great friends.
Gyro International Convention will be taking place this June in Reno. This men's friendship club has many members here in Nipomo and the convention is very well planned. I will give you more information as it draws closer to the time it will take place.
Blacklake Summer Concerts will begin Wednesday, May 15, and will feature Unfinished Business! I'm giving you a heads up a bit early so you can make your plans. For additional information call (805) 343-1214 or visit www.blacklake.com.