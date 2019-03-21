Critter Corner: Critters are just everywhere, and so many of them too. They seem like they're all over the place and multiplying like crazy. We do enjoy them. Mrs. Cooper's Hawk an Mrs. Falcon seem to be the most active these days, and they are visiting more often, and when they visit they make quite a presence as they are so stately and gorgeous. They also have chicks, which is clear because they are constantly hunting, and that is a good sign. Wish we could see the babies sometime. We will keep you posted as to any other happenings around here with our fine feathered friends. By the way, I was told that while we were away, our house guests saw Stump, but he did not stay for very long. He does not know them and may have been a little scared to hang around. It was nice to know that he still remembers us and maybe one day we will be able to see him too.
Blacklake Gyros: A men's friendship club held their St. Paddy's day party at the home of the McGills. It was the usual smashing success, great food and lots of entertaining things to do and people to see. The next event they will be offering is their Texas Hold'em Tournament, to be held at the Chumash Casino on Thursday, April 18. The cost is $47. It includes lunch and tournament. This is a fun event as you get to play and learn the game and have a fun time doing it. I am sure everyone will have great time as they have in the past.
Nipomo Lions Club: The following items will be taking place - food distribution to the needy, March 26 and April 23. Charity golf tournament at Monarch Dunes on April 6, May 3–5, and June 20. Just a few things the club will be doing in the next few months. We have a great club, very hard working and service oriented towards the community.
Blacklake Golf Resort: The Blacklake Club or Cabaret is still taking place on Saturdays, the next one will take place on March 23, with Jane's Gang playing the music. The food is great and cocktails will also be available to you at their cost. The summer concert series will begin on May 15 with Unfinished Business. This will be on the greens and everyone can call for a table at a cost, or just sit on the green and listen. There will be a weekly band and I will let you know who and what they are until Sept. 1, so you can enjoy a wonderful summer concert series.
Nipomo Newcomers Club: Don't forget the Spring Whale Watching Cruise taking place on Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebration Cruises 219G Stearns Wharf Santa Barbara. Cost is $35 per person. Sounds like lots of fun!
Dignity Health Special Presentation Energy Drainers and Energy Gainers. Guest speaker is Lisa R. Murray, personal life coach. She is back by popular demand and will share her valuable insights. She is a board certified life and parent coach. This will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at 5 p.m. at Mission Hope Cancer Center Conference Center, located at 1325 East Church Street in Santa Maria. Reservations are required. Please call (805) 219-4673. Seating is limited, so get your reservations in quickly.
4th of July event: The Nipomo 4th of July Parade and vendor event is being organized. Those interested in participating in the event should contact Rebecca Barks for vendors information at 7515 Fowler Lane, Arroyo Grande, 93420. For parade information or agenda contact Richard Malvarose (805) 868-7951 or (805) 929-4970.