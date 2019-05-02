Critter Corner: It has been confirmed that two coyotes are living on the golf course. They are just as funny as can be, many have seen them and all their antics. They are not babies, but everyone thinks they are teenagers. They play around and toss pine cones up in the air like balls, they just have a grand time with themselves. They do not seem to bother the golfers, so I guess they are OK for now. We also have lots of new and beautiful birds coming and gong all the time. I just have to get the bird man over here so I will be able to let you know what they are.
Nipomo Native Garden volunteer work day will be taking place on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. I am told that the garden needs lots of help to maintain it. Hope you will all pop on over there and help out in order to have the gardens kept in their best condition.
Gyro's Wine Tasting: This event will be taking place at the Peacock Cellars located at 1543 Los Berros Rd. in Arroyo Grande. It is a lovely winery and many have attended and have enjoyed themselves. If you have questions contact Dan Walker at (805) 441-6564.
Cinco De Mayo: There will be many celebrations including one at Rancho Nipomo, where they will be featuring live Latin rock, custom Micheladas, custom Tostilocos, and a free Firestone 805 glass and swag merchandise. The event is the Cinco De Mayo Rancho Nipomo BBQ, taking place on Sunday, May 5. They are located right off Highway 101 where it meets Highway 166 near Santa Maria Speedway, and right across from Santa Maria Brew. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show.
Blacklake Swim Club will be holding their Cinco De Mayo event on Sunday as well from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Swim Club. They will have music and lots of great food to eat. And at Roger Lindley's home there will be another party with lots of food and drinks Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Central Coast Gyros Club wants to remind you it's time for baseball. So start thinking about it. Sunday, June 23, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is 1:15 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. A bus will depart Arroyo Grande at 7 a.m. with second pickup in Nipomo. Cost is $75 per person for bus trip and ball park admission. This is a heads up in advance so you can save the day and let them know you are going. Contact Bill Cockshott (805) 441-5902 or realtybill@Charter.net by Friday, May 17.
On a very sad note: Norm Burdick passed away April 25. He was a very special man, a great Lion, and a wonderful Blacklake neighbor. Norm was loved by many and was always there to lend a helping hand and do whatever needed to be done. He will be missed. Our prayers are with his wife Judy and the family.