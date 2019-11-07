Critter Corner: We have critters, to say the least. Lots of quail, lots of birds, even little mice, but they do not last, as Mama Hawk gets them quickly. She is so happy about it, too. Oh well, that is nature. I am not going to get upset about it. We also have bunnies, who love the carrots we put out. They are too cute for words.
Column online: Please follow my column online at santamariatimes.com. It publishes on Fridays, both online on the Santa Maria Times website under San Luis Obispo County as it has for several years, and in print as space permits. If you have a problem finding the column, call Santa Maria Times Managing Editor Marga Cooley at 805-739-2143. Thanks to all my readers.
Nipomo Lions Club: Many of you have asked about Lions in Nipomo. Yes they are accepting new members! Contact Mark Westfall at 805-343-0644 for additional information, or Kay Morrow at 929-0780. She is our president.
Thanksgiving Lunch: Nov. 17 starting at noon at St. Joseph's Church. This is always a wonderful thing that Nipomo does for those who cannot afford to do it for themselves. All the service clubs participate in this event, making it a group event that helps everyone.
You have free articles remaining.
Nipomo Senior Center: Dues are due now. They are $20 per member, $30 for a family. Their potluck is Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the center.
Nipomo Newcomers & Social Club: This year Thanksgiving is on Nov. 28. There is a reason for the holiday being later than usual this year —Thanksgiving has been celebrated on the last Thursday of the month since the time of Abraham Lincoln. Worthwhile information from Nipomo Newcomers.
Dana Adobe information: The Dana Adobe will be hosting Friendsgiving at the Cultural Center on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 805-929-5679 to RSVP.
Annual Nipomo Trunk Show: This will be taking place on Nov. 23-24 or in December by appointment. It will be at 1111 Easy Ln., in Nipomo or call (805) 325-1732.