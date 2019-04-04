Critter Corner: The wildlife around here is such that we are all so thrilled to be fortunate to have so many beautiful animals and birds to observe. They are wondrous, as all God's creatures are. We are just the beneficiary of all that He has provided for us to observe, and lucky to live in an area so rich. I'll keep you posted as to what is going on in our area, as we have lots of activity. No Stump sighting yet, we sure hope he is OK but will keep you posted.
Nipomo Lions Club: Remember that April 6 is the date set for the Nipomo Lions Club 8th annual Charity Golf Tournament fundraiser at Monarch Dunes golf course. This event supports Backpacks for Underprivileged Children, Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry, Nipomo Food Basket, Nipomo Youth Coalition, Nipomo Optometry for youth free eye exams, Children's Resource Network, First Tee (Youth Golf), Leo Clubs at NHS and CCNTH, Jacks Helping Hand, Adobe, Melvin Jones Disaster Foundations and more. They are offering the 188x24 tee signs with your name and logo, with a contribution of $100. There will be over 100 players at the tournament, making this an inexpensive form of advertising. Hopefully they can count on you to become part of this worthwhile endeavor. As you can see it supports many, many very worthwhile and needy organizations in our Nipomo area.
Dignity Health Mission Hope: The Teal Journey Ovarian Cancer Foundation will present Valentina Martins Memorial Fashion show and Luncheon on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 3455 Skyway Dr. in Santa Maria. Pre-sale tickets are $50. For additional information please contact Cristina Martins Sinco at (805) 598-3325, or www.thetealjourney.org
Nipomo Senior Center: Please note that once again AARP will be offering free tax services for seniors at St. Joseph's Church. Please call (805) 931-6308 for additional information.
Old Town Nipomo Market: Please note the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon there will be a market in the Jim Miller Park located at the corner of Tefft and Carrillo streets. They are a certified market and currently have 20 vendors offering fresh fruit, vegetables, honey and more. Make sure you stop in and see just how good they are.
Blacklake Summer Concerts will begin on May 15, opening with the great Unfinished Business. For additional information or reservations call (805) 343-1214, or go to www.blacklake.com.
Blacklake Swim Club: A note to mark your calendars for Sunday, May 5. There will be a gathering at the swim club for members and friends for Cinco De Mayo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with great food, drinks, the Jerry Bridge Band, a 50/50 raffle and more. For additional information contact Pat Hudson at (805) 343-1708.