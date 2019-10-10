A personal note to all of you who called, e-mailed and texted about my column hiatus. I took a tumble that landed me in the hospital a few weeks ago with a fractured arm. Rehab followed, and because of complications I only had one hand to do things with. Thank goodness I am right handed. My thoughts go out to a dear friend who fell and broke both of her wrists. See, no matter how bad things are they could be worse. I pray for her quick recovery.
Critter Corner: All my critters have been well taken care of by my hubby, and he has done a great job. Quail are here in droves, three times a day. I think he over did it and now they are spoiled rotten. They are beautiful to watch, though, and I love seeing them. Mama raccoon and four babies stop by often, they too are fun to watch play with papa's old socks. We are blessed with lots of critters who come by, and enjoy them as they come and go.
Chamber news: Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Chamber luncheon will feature “Learn about the future of our South County job market." Lunch will take place at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande. This is one you should not miss.
Women's Wellness EXPO 2019: This event will be taking place on Oct. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Clark Center. There will be local vendors, wine tasting, and more. Tickets are available at clarkcenter.org. Cost is $25 seniors, $20 for students. Come on out and enjoy, it should be very interesting.
Dana Adobe Cultural Center will feature ghost stories and tours Oct. 25-27. Tickets are $15. Reserve them online now. You will enjoy these and the kids will enjoy them too.
Blacklake Gyro Club will hold their annual Oktoberfest at the Blacklake Community Center. There will be traditional Oktoberfest food and drink. Cost is $10 per person. It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information contact Ed Henderson at 929-2797.