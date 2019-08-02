Critter Corner: Animals in Need Fund hosts its second pop-up Kitten Cafe at the Nipomo Dog and Cat Hospital located at 525 Sandydale Dr. in Nipomo on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a friend or friends to meet these adorable adoptable kittens and cats. Coffee, tea, and donuts will be served. Call 805-619-0588 or go to www.ainfund.org for information. If you bring a friend, you'll receive an Animals in Need Fund swag gift as a thank you.
Many of you have asked about little Stump, the baby raccoon we spotted with a stump. We have not seen him in some time. If he pops in one of these days we'll let you know. We did see a mama and four very little babies pass through. They sure are cute to watch, and they're very respectful of our property. Maybe we're just lucky or maybe it is Papa's old socks they love to play with.
Nipomo Native Garden: Time again for volunteer Saturday. It will take place this Saturday Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Pop on out to the Nipomo Native Garden and lend a hand to those out there doing all the hard work it takes to keep it nice.
Dana Adobe Cultural Center: Saturday Aug. 3 at the historic Dana Adobe the nationally acclaimed cowboy entertainer Dave Stamey will perform live in concert. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the concert starts at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. You can order online or call (805) 929-5679. There is also a BBQ dinner and raffle. Be sure to bring your chair, blankets and dancing boots.
South County Advisory Council is seeking candidates to fill several positions. The Council is an elected group of citizens recognized by San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, to provide a forum for citizen involvement, education and information on issues that effect the South County. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in the area that they wish to represent. Applicants may submit a petition signed by 10 eligible voters from their area to the council for consideration. Additional information can be obtained by contacting zwrights229@aol.com.
Santa Maria Valley Humane Society: There are only two weeks left to enter your dog or cat in the Presqu'ile Spokesdog and Spokescat contest. Check it out, your pet could be a star on the label of the Presqu'ile Rescue Wine Collection. The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is located at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Reply to director@smvhs.org.
Blacklake Summer Concerts are Wednesday nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with music, a full service bar, and famous Blacklake BBQ. On Aug. 7 they will be featuring Unfinished Business, a favorite of many. Reservations are a must. Call 805-343-1214 or go to www.bllacklake.com
Orcutt Mineral Society: This show will take place Aug. 2-4 at Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Ave. in Nipomo. Admission and parking are free. There will be a BBQ on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and a Treasure Chest drawing on Sunday at 3 p.m. No pets please!! For more information to go omsinc.org.