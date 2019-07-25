California Mid-State Fair: If you have not been to the annual event in Paso Robles, it is running through Sunday, July 28. There is lots of entertainment, livestock, carnival rides and activities for all ages. Visit https://www.midstatefair.com/ for more information. Grab the family and have a great time.
Donate your old car: Did you know you could donate your old or new vehicle to a veteran? A donation through the Purple Heart Foundation is tax-deductible and will help someone who has served our country. For more information, visit https://purpleheartfoundation.org/ or call 888-414-4483.
On a sad note: Nancy Treen, a longtime resident of Blacklake Golf Resort, has died. She was a very sweet lady and did a lot for the community and those in it. Her memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at the resort.
Blacklake Summer Concerts: July 31 will feature Burnin' James & the Funky Flames, and mark your calendars for Aug. 7 for Unfinished Business. Concerts are from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and reservations for tables are a must. For more information, call 805-343-1214 or visit www.blacklake.com. I hope to see you all there.
South County Chambers of Commerce: The organization will hold a membership coffee from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Nipomo Chamber of Commerce office, located at 239 W. Tefft St. RSVP by calling 805-489-1488.
Blacklake Gyro Club: The 2019 officer installation dinner/dance will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Radisson Hotel at 3455 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.
Critter Corner: Boy, do we have some aggressive ring-necked doves. They come right up to the patio door and peck at the screen and glass door. They are pushy with food and, also, take on the little bunnies. They seem to be teenagers, so hopefully they will grow out of it.