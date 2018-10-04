Critter Corner: We sure do have the critters these days. Mama Hawk is out and about and seems to have fallen in love again with our small oak tree and the deck she thinks we built just for her. She has been coming and sitting there for days now just looking around. It is nice to see her again favoring us with her presence, but I wonder what is up. Maybe it is just that she gets a better view of what she's looking for there. She is a beauty. Our little bunny is in and out, now you see him now you don't. I guess he can't make up his mind as to whether or not he wants to stay around or not. Time will tell. We do have an abundance of quail and they are hungry little critters, also very picky about their food. They want the good stuff all the time, and let you know when they are not happy with what you are serving. Our owl is still around from time to time, we'll identify it one of these days!
Blacklake Golf Resort: Great news. Club Blacklake will be featuring a cabaret atmosphere with many wonderful bands participating weekly. There will be a dance floor area indoors, no cover charge, weekly food specials, and a full service bar. The cabaret will be every Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning Saturday, Oct. 6, with Three4All kicking off the bands, and Jane's Gang on Oct. 13. I will keep you informed as to just what hot band will be playing in this great atmosphere being created at Club Blacklake. Now mark your calendars for another great event taking place on Sunday, Oct. 21. This event will be outside featuring Unfinished Business for Bill's October Birthday Party from 3 to 6 p.m. with their famous BBQ outdoor bar. Tables for eight will be available at $20. Seating is on the lawn. Bring kids, pets properly protected. Remember, reservations are always highly recommended.
Nipomo Lions Club will once again be featuring their annual Blacklake Golf Classic at Blacklake Golf Resort with an 11 a.m. Shotgun Start, 5:30 p.m. no-host bar, and 6 p.m. awards and dinner. This event supports “Backpacks for Kids, & Eyesight for Kids, (bring your old glasses and cell phones.) The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 4. It's a great event and supports the community and many children in the community. So come on out and have a great time and support your community, while helping those that need it the most -- children. Contact Mark Westfall at (805) 343-0644, Wally Crookes (805) 219-5011, Larry Winnen (805) 929-2011.
Blacklake Gyros will hold an Oktoberfest on Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Blacklake Community Center from 5 to 8 p.m. with traditional Oktoberfest food, drink, a gyro bar and Bavarian Music Gyros. Gyros is a men's friendship club.
Nipomo Native Garden: Do not forget their annual plant sale taking place on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nipomo Native Garden parking lot on Osage. There will be lots of plants, shrubs, trees, caps, shirts, books advice, and so much more to assist you with your gardening. It is always a great way to find out about what is great for the area and see all the wonderful things the club has done for the community.
Coping with Cancer Kids Support Circle: Mission Hope is offering this activity especially for the children of cancer patients to help them make friends and learn new skills for living with cancer in the family. This takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Mission Hope Cancer Center Conference Room, 1325 East Church St. in Santa Maria from 4 to 5 p.m. Please call for reservations (805) 219-4673.
Olde Towne Nipomo Farmers Market will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at West Tefft and Carillo streets. Support your local farmers and vendors. Hope to see you all there. Everyone needs fresh veggies, fruit, nuts, and other goodies. Olde Towne Farmers Market has them.