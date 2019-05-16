Critter Corner: Spring has sprung with all the wildlife we have coming and going around here. The quail are in abundance as always, and we have lots of other birds that we haven't identified as yet. We also have baby bunnies. We are so pleased about them because they are so little and cute. It is so nice to see so many of God's creatures, and to have the pleasure of helping feed and care for them. It is always a good thing.
Central Coast Gyros: This group of Gyro's are off and running to Los Angeles to the baseball game on Sunday, June 23, so mark your calendars if you are interested in attending, or let a Central Coast Gyro know you would like to attend with them. Call Bill Cockshott at (805) 441-5902 or e-mail him at realtybill@charter.net.
Nipomo Lions Club: Will hold their annual installation dinner on Thursday, June 20 for the installation of officers and board for 2019-20. The event will be at the Blacklake Resort Banquet Room. Cocktails are from 5 to 6 p.m. (no host bar) Dinner program is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP to Barbara Kvek bkvek@charter.net or call (805) 931-0287 by June 1.
Blacklake Gyro Club: Will feature their annual Garden Cocktail Social on May 23 at the home of Ed Henderson at 4 p.m. The gathering of members and friends will include refreshments, gyro bar and appetizers, and fun and friendship in a casual, relaxed setting. RSVP by May 16.
Greek Festival: Will take place on June 1-2 at the Madonna Expo Center. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be free admission and parking. These are so much fun to attend, the food is great and other items taking place are most enjoyable.
Blacklake Summer Festival Concerts: Next Wednesday, May 22, they will be featuring Brass Factory. I will keep you informed as to who they will be featuring in the next few weeks. Time is 5-7 p.m. with food and drinks available for purchase. Hope to see you all there.
South County Chamber of Commerce: Congrats to Business of the Month Rooster Creek Tavern, located in the Village of Arroyo Grande.
Strawberry Festival: Will take place in the Village of Arroyo Grande on May 25-26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be live entertainment, food, vendors, carnival rides, games, contests, and lots of fun for all.
Recent Ribbon Cuttings in Nipomo: Fredrick Law Firm, located at 267 W. Tefft St. in Nipomo; Pure Bliss, located in Olde Towne at 237 W. Tefft St. in Nipomo; United Site Services, located at 2122 Hutton Rd. in Nipomo.
Next Chamber Mixer will take place on Wednesday, May 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3031 Lopez Dr. Arroyo Grande. Hope to see you all there.