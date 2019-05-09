Critter Corner: We now have a little bunny, maybe more than just the one. We've seen a couple of them and we hope they stay. We do enjoy them. The quail are here in abundance, along with lots of beautiful birds. We are waiting for our bird man to identify them for us so we can tell you. And mama hawk is still very busy with her little ones.
Nipomo Seniors: Their potluck this month will celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday with Mexican food and sombreros. They ask that you bring some goodies to share along with your plates, and silverware. If you're interested in joining the seniors contact them at (805) 929-1615 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Elk's Rodeo Queen Candidate: Brianna Thompson, candidate for Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis, will be having a very busy Saturday. Join the crowd and Nipomo Boy Scout Troop 450 for a delicious Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Edwards Barn in Nipomo, 1095 Pomeroy Road. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door. Also on Saturday, the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis will be hosting a Honky Tonk benefit dinner at the Santa Maria Vets Hall at 6:30 p.m. Come enjoy the bucking bull, dinner, photo booth, silent auction, drawing and of course meet Brianna Thompson. Tickets are $100 for two people and entry into the drawing. Entry to the event is $25. Call Angela Thompson to buy a ticket (805) 331-2313.
My Note! This beautiful little lady is fantastic and a credit to not only Nipomo and Santa Maria, but to anything she undertakes.
Blacklake Golf Resort: Mother's Day is upon us and Blacklake is ready for it with a great buffet to honor all mothers. There will be prime rib, turkey, and all the wonderful items they had on the Easter buffet that garnered rave reviews from all who attended. Cost is $40 for adults $33 for 62 and over, $20 for 5 to 13, and 5 and under are free. There will also be $5 bloody Mary's and $15 for bottomless or unlimited mimosas. To make reservations please call 1-805-343-1214, ext. 2. Hope to see you all there, the food is great and mom deserves a great meal and to not have to cook it herself.
4th of July Parade in Nipomo: Planning has started and many have put in very long and hard hours to make it great. If you wish to assist them contact Richard Malvarose at (805) 929-4970. Every little bit helps.
Mother's Day: Do not forget that wonderful lady that has taken care of you since birth and has made so many sacrifices for you. Mom is very special and does a lot of special things for not only her family, but others as well. Also, if you know a mother who does not have her loved ones near by or at all, include her in your celebration. It will make her happy and give her a special time. Happy Mother's Day to all moms out there.