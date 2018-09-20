Critter Corner: We now have baby bunnies, they just arrived. We don't know where they came from, but they are here looking around for food. We got some carrots and put them out, and will be putting out some other salad things for them to eat. We are so happy to see them, as we have not had bunnies in a long time. Mama Hawk is still very busy with her babies. She is out there hunting all the time. We also have a new owl addition. We haven't seen very much of it, but it's been around from time to time. We had one in the past but haven't for a long time. We'll keep an eye out and determine where and if it decides to stay. There are still lots of quail, so many we wonder where they are all coming from.
Nipomo Native Garden will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nipomo Native Garden parking lot on Osage Street. There will be a wide variety of landscaping plants, many drought tolerant grasses, shrubs, trees, and more. Nipomo Native Garden t-shirts and caps will be available. I hope many of you come out to participate in the sale and get some great ideas from those attending the event. It is a plus for Nipomo and many work hard keeping it up. Additional information can be obtained by contacting www.nipomonativegarden.org
Blacklake Swim Club: I mentioned before that the board is considering applications for all Blacklake residents and some adjacent areas in Nipomo. Please note that the adjacent areas membership is limited, so if you are considering taking them up on their openings you will have to contact the individuals soon. The Swim Club has a year-round heated pool and spa, water aerobics classes, social events, and many other events that take place during the year. The board of directors are volunteers that are elected by the membership, with rules and regulations established by the membership that are strictly enforced. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Pat Hudson at (805) 343-1708 or Kay Morrow at (805) 929-0780. I am sorry I did not mention that membership for those who are not Blacklake residents is limited, in last weeks column. My error. I hope those interested will pursue it as it is a lovely swim club with members that will make everyone feel most welcome.
Paul Teixeira Community Thanksgiving meeting: The annual event will take place this year on Nov. 18 at St Joseph's Church. The first meeting for the planners of the event will be Monday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Nipomo Chamber of Commerce Conference room located at 239 W. Tefft St. Please try to attend as this is the time to discuss things that worked and did not last year, what everyone's role will be and any changes. All interested in participating please join us. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Deb Geaslen (805) 598-6083.
Nipomo Lions Club, Blacklake Fall Golf Classic: This event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Blackllake Golf Resort at 11 a.m. A shotgun start with no host bar takes place at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and awards at 6 p.m. Entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 28. This event supports “Backpacks for Kids” and “Eyesight for Kids,” so come on out and support our community and have a great time. Contact Mark Westfall at (805) 343-0644, Bill Criss 343-1971, or Leona Anderson 219-0087
Girls Night Out celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. at Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 East Church Street in Santa Maria. Please make your reservations early, as seating goes fast. Call (805) 219-4673. The featured panel will be April Kennedy, M.D., Medical Oncologist/Hematologist; Kristen W. Kieley, M.D., Radiologist; Monica A. Rocco, M.D., FACS Breast Surgeon; and Gisele R. Rohde, Physician Assistant Specialist. This is a very popular event so make your reservations early.