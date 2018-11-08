Critter Corner: Our little Stump has been spotted and we are so happy. He and his family returned, looking for treats. It was so nice to see him and know that he is OK. He looked at us as if to say "I have a very smart mom and she has kept us away from those cars, as the lights cause us to freeze, and that is how we get hit. We depend on her to keep us safe and follow her lead." He is such a cute little guy, and we hope he makes it to an adult. They gobbled up their treats and played a bit with Dad's old socks. Our quail population is so large we think every quail in Nipomo has found our place to eat, and they blab to one another so more come. We do enjoy watching them.
Nipomo senior news: Their potluck dinner has been changed from the third Wednesday of the month to Nov. 14, since the third Wednesday is the day before Thanksgiving. They will be serving turkey, thanks to the Mishoulam family who will be roasting the birds. A reminder that it's time to pay your dues, $20 per person or $30 per family.
Psychic Fair: This event will be held at 936 S. Halcyon Road in Arroyo Grande. They will have a variety of intuitive readers and this is always fun to attend. It will take place Nov. 10-11, from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional information call (805) 489-2432 or visit www.halcyonstore.com.
Clark Center: It is that time once again. The “Nutcracher” will be featured Thanksgiving weekend Saturday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. Adults are $20 and children $15. For additional information call (805) 489-9444 or www.cllarkcenter.org. This is always a fun holiday tradition for the children. Our family makes it a must for the holidays.
Another holiday must: Peter Pan is taking place at PCPA Nov. 8 through Dec. 23. For tickets call 805-922-8313, or contact pcpa.org.
Nipomo Library: The Youth Chores will be performing on Dec. 1 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Nipomo Library. Mark your calenders.
The Paul Teixeira Community Thanksgiving will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18, at St. Joseph's Church starting at 12:30 p.m. We hope to see all of you there. This has been a wonderful Thanksgiving feast for all Nipomo for some time now with many individuals and service clubs getting it ready for all to consume. Come on down and have a great meal with many of your friends and family. For additional information contact Deb Geaslen (805) 598-6083.
Tribute to veterans for Veterans Day: Sunday, Nov. 11, taking place at Blacklake Golf Resort. Bring the family, kids, pets on a leash and anyone you wish to celebrate the day. They will be featuring the band Steppin Out from 1 to 4 p.m. on the greens. You may reserve a table for $20 or just sit on the green. The food is great, the outdoor bar is good too. Hope to see you all there. As to the Cabaret taking place on Saturday, Nov. 10, they will have the band Sound Investment for your enjoyment. What a fun-filled weekend.
Dana Adobe Cultural Center will be featuring Taste of Nipomo on Sunday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food, wine and beer, live music and more. Another fun item to consider in Nipomo.
Kids support Circle is taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria, 1325 East Church Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. This is for children only.