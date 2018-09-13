Critter Corner: Seems like Little Miss has lost one of her babies. There are only two these days, but little peg leg is still hanging in there, the one that has sort of a clubfoot. Mama Hawk is also very busy. She must have lots of little ones to feed as she is always out and about looking for food for them. She is such a beauty, but very busy with her family. Our quail population is so vast that I do not even try to count any more, they just keep coming. They are so special and fun to watch, we just enjoy!!!
Nipomo Lions Club, Blacklake Fall Golf Classic will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 4, at Blacklake Golf Resort at 11 a.m. Shotgun start, 5:30 p.m., no host bar. 6 p.m. awards and dinner. Entry deadline is Sept. 28. This event supports “Backpacks for Kids” and "Eyesight for Kids," so come on out and support your community, and have fun doing it. Contact Mark Westfall (805) 343-0644, Bill Criss, 343-1971, or Leona Anderson 219-0087.
Blacklake Swim Club: The board of Blacklake Swim Club is considering applications for all Blacklake residents and some adjacent areas in Nipomo for the 2019 year. The private club is run by volunteers, elected to the board of directors, with rules and regulations governing said club that are strictly enforced. Benefits include a year-round heated pool and spa, water aerobics classes, and social events from time to time. Additional information, dues, and other questions can be obtained by contacting Pat Hudson at (805) 343-1708 or Kay Morrow at (805) 929-0780. The swim club will be holding a social event on Sunday, Sept. 23 for members and guests at 2 p.m. Members can contact (805) 219-0581 for additional information.
Nipomo Library has announced that on Oct. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. they will be holding Children's Preschool Craft. This should be lots of fun for those little ones.
Nipomo Newcomers and Social Club: An October outing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 18 at Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, in Paso Robles. Cost is $12. RSVP to debsherry21016@gmail.com by Oct. 15.
New Professional Connection: This event will take place at Monarch Club at Trilogy, 1645 Trilogy Pkwy. I am told this is a new business event that is very impressive and interesting to new and old businesses. The event is Friday, Sept. 14 from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Cost is $20.
On a Business Note: Taylor Friegon, Capital Management of San Luis Obispo, was named “Best Investment Advisory Firms in California.” Congratulations! What a great honor for a small investment firm with personnel from Nipomo working for them. We do have talent here on the Central Coast. And in Nipomo!
Cancer Awareness: Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. at Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 East Church St. in Santa Maria, will feature an ovarian cancer advocate/educator, and an RN giving valuable information and increasing your awareness. Reservations are necessary. Call (805) 219-4673.