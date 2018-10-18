On a sunny, warm November morning in 1992, ground was broken for a new church campus to be located just off Highway 101 on Thompson Road, five miles south of the village of Arroyo Grande.
The Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church traces its beginnings to services held in an old Nipomo school house in 1888. Starting out as a non-denominational church, the congregation joined the national Presbyterian organization in 1948.
By the mid-80s, hilltop land was purchased for a new site to accommodate a growing congregation.
Construction began in earnest and by Easter Sunday of 1993, a cross from left-over beams was planted on the top of the hill to mark a new beginning for South County Presbyterians.
By the spring of 2009, the original building was repurposed as a fellowship hall as a new and much bigger sanctuary came on stream making room for the ever-growing congregation.
Since then, under the leadership of the Rev. Eugenia Gamble, the church has continued to be the fastest growing of the mainline Protestant churches serving southern San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County.
Nipomo Presbyterian is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community that strives to be a place to further spiritual growth. Local and global mission teams provide outreach support to a variety of efforts such as Peoples Kitchen, indigenous immigrant support, “Threads of Faith” making and donating shawls, blankets and baby caps locally and internationally, and mobile showers for homeless people.
The 25th anniversary celebration will begin with breakfast served on Saturday, Oct. 27 followed that evening by a banquet dinner featuring music and entertainment. The next day on Reformation Sunday, a festive morning worship service will mark a new milestone for the “Church on the Hill”.