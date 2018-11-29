If you're looking to enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas with family and friends don’t miss the Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 2 from 3-9 p.m.
The event brings together the best of everything “Noel”, a Christmas parade, a classic tree lighting ceremony, a snow play area, photos with Santa, live nativity performances, a create–a-s’more fire pit area and much more.
Starting at 3 p.m. families can enjoy The Christmas Marketplace, (corner of Tefft and Thompson roads) a collection of vendor booths selling everything from hot food and beverages to Christmas gift items. Catch the parade down Tefft Street starting at 5:30 p.m., and the Tree Lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. San Luis Obispo County 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton will do the honors of lighting the tree, which will be followed by a family sing-a-long under the tree.
Also, be sure to stop by the beautifully decorated historic Nipomo Chapel, which will be hosting musical entertainment throughout the evening. Music will also take place at the Entertainment stage, featuring gospel and bluegrass performers. Families and children alike will be delighted by the performances in the chapel garden where the telling of the original Christmas story takes place in the form of a “live” nativity.
Also on display will be the Tree Art Exhibit of the artists of Gala De Arte, a popular fundraising event hosted by BStrongLife Campus clubs. The trees cut out of plywood stand 4 feet tall and each one is uniquely painted and crafted by local artists. Each tree features a theme, business, family or memorial to a loved one.
The event is sponsored by BStrongLife Campus Clubs, in collaboration with Palma Home Design, Gala De Arte, Olde Towne Nipomo Association, Lions Club of Nipomo and the South County Chambers of Commerce.