Nipomo FFA had a great start to the new school year. On Saturday, Aug. 25, students who showed at the Santa Barbara County Fair, and additional Nipomo FFA members came to the Nipomo park to help out at the ConocoPhillips company picnic.
On Sept. 6, the Nipomo FFA leadership class met up with our greenhand buddies (first year FFA students) at lunch to talk about the leadership opportunities they could be involved in while getting to know each other.
We enjoyed pizza and goodie bags full of snacks. The leadership team is really excited to get to learn more about our greenhand buddies and begin to inspire them to develop a passion for the FFA, just as we have. Another very exciting event for Nipomo FFA along with ASB, Link Crew and Titan Pride, was to team up to create a healthy lifestyle week to promote healthy living, mental health, physical health, healthy relationships, and saying no to drugs and alcohol.
Each day there was a different activity going on in the quad, where we advocated for different ways to lead a healthy life. To round out the month we had our first chapter meeting where our officers conducted official business but more importantly, we had 242 attendees. Nipomo FFA is off to a great start; we are looking forward to the remainder of the year.