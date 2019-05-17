Another construction project for Lucia Mar Unified School District took to the skies above Nipomo Elementary today, as the school received several new modular classrooms.
Nine classrooms and two restrooms, totaling 20 pieces, will be put into place at the Price Street school, with construction slated to be finished in time for students to use the facilities when classes start in the fall.
This project is just one of several ongoing district projects that are being funded by Measure I bond funds.
Measure I was passed in November 2016 with more than 65% of the vote — 55% was required — and allowed Lucia Mar to issue $170 million in bonds.
The modernization effort at Nipomo Elementary will cost the district $1.3 million, with each prefabricated modular classroom costing about $65,000.
Measure I bond money has already been used to fund several repair/retrofitting projects throughout the Lucia Mar district.
Nipomo High School’s 'Ag Island', a permanent space for the school's agricultural and Career Technical Education programs, was recently built using Measure I funds.
And in late 2018, Lucia Mar completed several upgrades at district elementary schools.
Margaret Harloe Elementary received seven new classrooms, Grover Beach Elementary received nine new classrooms and a restroom, and Oceano Elementary also received a sizable upgrade in the number of its classrooms.
A similar modernization project to add several classrooms at Mesa Middle School will begin once classes end June 7.
See more information on planned upgrades, and the use of Measure I funds, on the district’s website, www.luciamarschools.org.